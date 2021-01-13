Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the December 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and the Netherlands. The company offers savings, business, currency, and investment accounts and deposits, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans, as well as business debt services; mutual funds; pension products; and accounts, business card, and payment and reconciliation services.

