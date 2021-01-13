SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $295.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $333.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,208,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,501,000 after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $12.66 on Tuesday, hitting $446.72. 515,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $448.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

