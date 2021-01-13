Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Surmodics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Surmodics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Surmodics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Surmodics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surmodics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.
SRDX stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $615.69 million, a P/E ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98.
Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.19). Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Surmodics Profile
Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.
