Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SUPN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,144,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,043.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,173,391.11. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,123.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,110. 6.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

