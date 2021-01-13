Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Sunrun from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,334.67 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,968,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $4,455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,649,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,971,608.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,941,005 shares of company stock worth $187,322,857. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,441,000 after acquiring an additional 998,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,414,000 after purchasing an additional 245,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,944,000 after buying an additional 430,791 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,083,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 76,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

