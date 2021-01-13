SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SSY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. 77,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,248. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

