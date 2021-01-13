SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.11. SunHydrogen shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 73,339,000 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09.

About SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR)

SunHydrogen, Inc develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

