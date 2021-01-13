Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will report sales of $5.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.58 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $7.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full year sales of $20.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 billion to $20.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $23.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.36 billion to $24.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

SU opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.1606 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,082 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,787,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,586 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,388 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,123,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,076,000 after acquiring an additional 905,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 893,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 806,868 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

