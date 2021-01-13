Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) Short Interest Update

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUNC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Suncast Solar Energy stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 669,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,796. Suncast Solar Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
About Suncast Solar Energy
