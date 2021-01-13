Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SULZF remained flat at $$107.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. Sulzer has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $108.00.

Get Sulzer alerts:

Sulzer Company Profile

Sulzer Ltd provides fluid engineering services in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through Pumps Equipment, Rotating Equipment Services, Chemtech, and Applicator Systems divisions. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; cartridges, mixers, dispensers, and accessories; process solutions; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; and control and monitoring equipment.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Sulzer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulzer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.