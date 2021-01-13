Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Subsea 7 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

SUBCY opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.93.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $947.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.