Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FUJHY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 33,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. Subaru has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Subaru will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

