Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.0456 on Major Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Streamr has a market cap of $32.54 million and $1.51 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00400375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00042506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.17 or 0.04330425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,329,898 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.