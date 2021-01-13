Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Down 7.4%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $27.33. 2,182,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,180,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.
SSYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)
Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.
