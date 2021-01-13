Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Down 7.4%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $27.33. 2,182,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 3,180,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

