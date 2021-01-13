STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut STORE Capital from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 749.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

