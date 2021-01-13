Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund news, insider Adam J. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Craige acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 207,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,067.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

