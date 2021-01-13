Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOIEF opened at $13.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Stolt-Nielsen has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk-liquid products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Tankers, Tank Containers, Terminals, and Stolt Sea Farm. It transports, stores, and distributes bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids.

