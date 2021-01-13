Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 13,991 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,840% compared to the average volume of 721 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

VECO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. The company had a trading volume of 540,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. Research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the third quarter worth about $1,004,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 57,008 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 212,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

