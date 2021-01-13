Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Surgery Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,108 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,414% compared to the average volume of 243 call options.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $32.10.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.66 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.06.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares in the company, valued at $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 33.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 26,497 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.