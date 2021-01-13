Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,582 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 733 call options.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $19,454,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,454,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,310,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $6,219,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $1,364,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.54 million. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.11.

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

