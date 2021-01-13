Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $63.52 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFIX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.33. 78,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,572. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,917 shares of company stock valued at $17,725,664 in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.