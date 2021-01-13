Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.06

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.06 and last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 33189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$513.32 million and a P/E ratio of 28.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.77.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.