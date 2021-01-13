Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $76.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Crocs stock opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. Crocs has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $361.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.98 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $114,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 31,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,703,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,040 shares of company stock worth $5,744,560 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at $28,112,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 44.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 52.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,564,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 539,672 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

