stETH (Lido) Trading Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $30.21 million and approximately $348.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $1,105.78 or 0.03039140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00028260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00109135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00063012 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00247942 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,742.04 or 0.89988255 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.