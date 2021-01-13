Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Sells 1,714 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.3% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,783,398 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

