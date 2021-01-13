Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Global Securities

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCL. BidaskClub raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $127.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day moving average of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $131.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $464.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.70 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,959. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 31.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 7.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

