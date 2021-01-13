Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (SPX.V) (CVE:SPX) Shares Gap Up to $0.06

Shares of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (SPX.V) (CVE:SPX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.06, but opened at $0.07. Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (SPX.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 855,566 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.00. The stock has a market cap of C$6.98 million and a PE ratio of 4.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (SPX.V) (CVE:SPX)

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interest in the Lullwitz-Kaepelli gold property comprising 4 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 231.4 hectares located in Lacoste and De Sales township in the Charlevoix Area of Quebec; and a 100% interest in the Priko and Zenoula permits covering an area of approximately 770 square kilometers located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (SPX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (SPX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.