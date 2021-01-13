Status Price Reaches $0.0525 on Major Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Status has a market cap of $182.08 million and approximately $40.54 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00394359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00042541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.68 or 0.04359789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

