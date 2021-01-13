State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 588 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 32,067 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Teleflex by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,556,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $397.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $394.91 and its 200 day moving average is $371.67. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $414.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

