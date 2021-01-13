State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,613,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,455,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.82. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.41.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.