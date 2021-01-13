State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 187,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $741,778.70. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,141,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,898. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $105.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $86.50. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

