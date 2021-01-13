State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $415,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENPH opened at $206.49 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $222.43. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.45.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,155,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $5,229,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,853 shares of company stock valued at $37,435,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

