State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,933 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

