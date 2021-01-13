State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Power Integrations by 226.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,163,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,357.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.27. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $97.09.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

