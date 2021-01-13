State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,630,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 7,840.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,126,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,931,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

In other news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $16,058,969.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

