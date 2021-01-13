State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,996,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 177.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $273.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.89.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

