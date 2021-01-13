State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chart Industries by 3,516.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 187,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 182,057 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 362.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 157,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 211.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after buying an additional 152,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $140.88.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

