Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,049 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 3.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after buying an additional 1,496,845 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after buying an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.89. The company had a trading volume of 322,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.30. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

