Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCBFY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, November 6th. Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, September 18th. AlphaValue upgraded Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,921. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

