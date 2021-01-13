Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCBFY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, November 6th. Investec upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, September 18th. AlphaValue upgraded Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS SCBFY traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,921. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.