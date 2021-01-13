STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STAG. BidaskClub upgraded STAG Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered STAG Industrial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,574,000. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 47,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

