SSE’s (SSEZY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. SSE has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. SSE’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

