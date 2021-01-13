Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $278.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Square is gaining on strong Cash App engagement and its expanding customer base. Further, rising bitcoin revenues owing to robust Cash App are contributing well to the top-line. Also, strong adoption of Cash Card is a major positive. Additionally, the company’s strengthening momentum in online channels and growing card-not-present GPV are expected to remain tailwinds. Moreover, robust online products, such as Square Online Store, Invoices, Virtual Terminal and eCommerce API are expected to accelerate the GPV growth in the near term. Further, solid acquisition of net-new transacting active Cash App customers is likely to continue driving the top line growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, higher investments and increasing product development expenses, and COVID-19 induced uncertainties remain concerns.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.76.

NYSE SQ opened at $227.52 on Monday. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.60 billion, a PE ratio of 366.97 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Square will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053,655 shares of company stock worth $215,763,693. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $9,078,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after acquiring an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 108.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Square by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,666,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

