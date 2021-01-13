Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Shares Up 0.4%

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.69. 14,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 177,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $160.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBPH)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of a range of cancers and inflammatory diseases using its proprietary small molecule nucleotide platform. The company is developing SB 11285, a next-generation immunotherapeutic cyclic dinucleotide for the treatment of selected cancers; novel STING antagonist compounds for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and novel platform to enable the targeted delivery of payload molecules.

