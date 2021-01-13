Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 12-Month High at $155.45

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.45 and last traded at $155.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.45.

SPXSF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.96.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

