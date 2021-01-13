Sphere Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $1,821.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sphere has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,089.51 or 0.99968598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00013305 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00049996 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

