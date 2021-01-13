Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.28

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.28 and last traded at $82.13, with a volume of 1937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.07.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

