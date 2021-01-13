Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.
SXS stock traded down GBX 58 ($0.76) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,951 ($38.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,841.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,632.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. Spectris plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,154 ($41.21). The stock has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88.
Spectris plc (SXS.L) Company Profile
