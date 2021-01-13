Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Spectris plc (SXS.L) (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

SXS stock traded down GBX 58 ($0.76) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,951 ($38.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,841.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,632.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. Spectris plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,058 ($26.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,154 ($41.21). The stock has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88.

Spectris plc (SXS.L) Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

