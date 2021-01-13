SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Trading Down 0.5%

SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $93.39 and last traded at $93.73. Approximately 39,741 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 34,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

