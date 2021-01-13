SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,570 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $28,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,345.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $43.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.29. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

