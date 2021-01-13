SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 191.6% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,457,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 545,567 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,521,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,529,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,276,000 after purchasing an additional 378,353 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. 39,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,510. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

